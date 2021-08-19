SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,409 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SandRidge Energy worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of SD opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a PE ratio of 802.80 and a beta of 3.32. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 29.70%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.