Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $221.50

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221.50 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 35731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Agricole cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £562.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,585.

About Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

