Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,915 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Photronics worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $853,889. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

PLAB opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

