Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at $3,983,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Levere during the first quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of LVRAU opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

