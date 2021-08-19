Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 9,492 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 858,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 492,717 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.8% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 468,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $6,413,000. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.