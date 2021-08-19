Royal Bank of Canada Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$30.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.49 and a 12 month high of C$30.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

