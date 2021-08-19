Royal Bank of Canada Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $141.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $141.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.