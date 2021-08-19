Royal Bank of Canada Has $520,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.86. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

