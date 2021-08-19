Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Strattec Security by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $83,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock worth $272,015 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

