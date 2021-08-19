Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,565 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

