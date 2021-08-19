Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.