Royal Bank of Canada Boosts High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

HLNFF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

