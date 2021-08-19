Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $410.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

ROKU opened at $344.72 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $145.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,076 shares of company stock valued at $178,021,665. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

