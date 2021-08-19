Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Roku comprises 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,745,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,076 shares of company stock valued at $178,021,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,982. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

