Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMCF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

