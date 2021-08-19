Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.23.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $312.65. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,123. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

