Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $84.03. 501,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,137,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

