Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 352,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,798,109. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
