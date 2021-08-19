Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 352,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,798,109. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

