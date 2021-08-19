Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,414.76.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.25. 990,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

