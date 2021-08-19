Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00.

RMD opened at $279.57 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $283.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

