Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rite Aid worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAD opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $858.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

