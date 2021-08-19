RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.23. 32,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,827. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.30 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

