Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RICOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nomura cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RICOY remained flat at $$10.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

