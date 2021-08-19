Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 281,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,192.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

