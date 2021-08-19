Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.31 Million in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $130,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $134,596 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ATEN stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

