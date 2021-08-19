Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE:THO opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

