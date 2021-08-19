Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

