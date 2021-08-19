RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €15.98 ($18.80). RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.82 ($18.61), with a volume of 4,001 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.82.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

