RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 52.3% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $231.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

