RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,852,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 185.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 108,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

