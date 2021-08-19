RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

