RFG Advisory LLC Has $415,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,945.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

