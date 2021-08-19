RFG Advisory LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

