RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.