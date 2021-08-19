RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

PII opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

