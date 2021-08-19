RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pentair by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

