Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

RXEEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 2,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620. Rexel has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

