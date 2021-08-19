Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 77,387 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

NYSE RVLV opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

