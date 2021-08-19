Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 77,387 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.
NYSE RVLV opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82.
RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
