Reviewing ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.76 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProSight Global and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats ProSight Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

