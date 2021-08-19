Reviewing Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and Pick n Pay Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 4.03% 82.78% 4.74% Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A

96.3% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burlington Stores and Pick n Pay Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $5.76 billion 3.93 -$216.50 million ($2.57) -132.48 Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pick n Pay Stores has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burlington Stores.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burlington Stores and Pick n Pay Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 0 2 17 0 2.89 Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus price target of $340.22, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Pick n Pay Stores on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of March 4, 2021, the company operated 761 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico primarily under the name Burlington Stores. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands. The Rest of Africa segment is responsible for the company’s expansion into the other part of Africa. The company was founded by Raymond David Ackerman in 1967 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

