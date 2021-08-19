Reviewing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 2 1 0 2.33 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.71%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.19 billion 0.69 $139.80 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 7.83% 8.22% 3.98% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and Macedonia segments. The company was founded on December 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.