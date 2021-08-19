Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director Buys C$58,757.10 in Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell purchased 843,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,757.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,354.41.
CVE RGD opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. Reunion Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of C$46.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Reunion Gold
