Research Analysts Set Expectations for SRAX, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SRAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

