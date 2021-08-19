Research Analysts Set Expectations for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.39. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

