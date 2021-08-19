Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

