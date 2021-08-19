Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,337,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCAA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,349. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

