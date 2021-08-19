renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 13% Higher This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $948,900.27 and approximately $1.74 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00142892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00151052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.86 or 0.99709516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00907849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.17 or 0.06728362 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

