Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 28,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

