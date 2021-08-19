RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $162.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $187.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

