Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RBNC stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

